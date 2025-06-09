Menu
The Creature Cases 2022, season 5

The Creature Cases season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Creature Cases Seasons Season 5
The Creature Cases 0+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 9 June 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 9
Runtime 4 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb

The Creature Cases List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Mystery of the Missing Milk
Season 5 Episode 1
9 June 2025
The Puzzle of the Pink Kangaroo
Season 5 Episode 2
9 June 2025
The Vanished Valentine
Season 5 Episode 3
9 June 2025
The Secret of the Cracked Cocoon
Season 5 Episode 4
9 June 2025
The Riddle of the Rash
Season 5 Episode 5
9 June 2025
The Mystery on Yeti Mountain
Season 5 Episode 6
9 June 2025
The Case of the Mislaid Egg
Season 5 Episode 7
9 June 2025
The Sneaky Stick Stealer
Season 5 Episode 8
9 June 2025
The Baffling Badger Affair
Season 5 Episode 9
9 June 2025
