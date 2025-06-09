Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Creature Cases 2022, season 5
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Creature Cases
Seasons
Season 5
The Creature Cases
0+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
9 June 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
9
Runtime
4 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
The Creature Cases List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Mystery of the Missing Milk
Season 5
Episode 1
9 June 2025
The Puzzle of the Pink Kangaroo
Season 5
Episode 2
9 June 2025
The Vanished Valentine
Season 5
Episode 3
9 June 2025
The Secret of the Cracked Cocoon
Season 5
Episode 4
9 June 2025
The Riddle of the Rash
Season 5
Episode 5
9 June 2025
The Mystery on Yeti Mountain
Season 5
Episode 6
9 June 2025
The Case of the Mislaid Egg
Season 5
Episode 7
9 June 2025
The Sneaky Stick Stealer
Season 5
Episode 8
9 June 2025
The Baffling Badger Affair
Season 5
Episode 9
9 June 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree