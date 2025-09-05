Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Golos. Deti (2014), season 12
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Golos. Deti
Seasons
Season 12
Голос. Дети
0+
Season premiere
5 September 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
3
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Golos. Deti List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Слепые прослушивания 1
Season 12
Episode 1
5 September 2025
Слепые прослушивания 2
Season 12
Episode 2
12 September 2025
Слепые прослушивания 3
Season 12
Episode 3
19 September 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree