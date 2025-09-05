Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Golos. Deti (2014), season 12

Golos. Deti season 12 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Golos. Deti Seasons Season 12
Голос. Дети 0+
Season premiere 5 September 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 3
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb

Golos. Deti List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Слепые прослушивания 1
Season 12 Episode 1
5 September 2025
Слепые прослушивания 2
Season 12 Episode 2
12 September 2025
Слепые прослушивания 3
Season 12 Episode 3
19 September 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more