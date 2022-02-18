Menu
Golos. Deti (2014), season 9
Голос. Дети
0+
Season premiere
18 February 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
7.0
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Golos. Deti List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Слепые прослушивания 1
18 February 2022
Слепые прослушивания 2
25 February 2022
Слепые прослушивания 3
4 March 2022
Слепые прослушивания 4
8 March 2022
Слепые прослушивания 5
11 March 2022
Слепые прослушивания 6
18 March 2022
Слепые прослушивания 7
25 March 2022
Поединки 1. Команда Басты
1 April 2022
Поединки 2. Команда Полины Гагариной
8 April 2022
Поединки 3. Команда Егора Крида
15 April 2022
Дополнительный этап
22 April 2022
Финал
29 April 2022
