Golos. Deti (2014), season 9

Golos. Deti season 9 poster
Голос. Дети 0+
Season premiere 18 February 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Слепые прослушивания 1
Season 9 Episode 1
18 February 2022
Слепые прослушивания 2
Season 9 Episode 2
25 February 2022
Слепые прослушивания 3
Season 9 Episode 3
4 March 2022
Слепые прослушивания 4
Season 9 Episode 4
8 March 2022
Слепые прослушивания 5
Season 9 Episode 5
11 March 2022
Слепые прослушивания 6
Season 9 Episode 6
18 March 2022
Слепые прослушивания 7
Season 9 Episode 7
25 March 2022
Поединки 1. Команда Басты
Season 9 Episode 8
1 April 2022
Поединки 2. Команда Полины Гагариной
Season 9 Episode 9
8 April 2022
Поединки 3. Команда Егора Крида
Season 9 Episode 10
15 April 2022
Дополнительный этап
Season 9 Episode 11
22 April 2022
Финал
Season 9 Episode 12
29 April 2022
