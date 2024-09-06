Menu
Golos. Deti (2014), season 11

Season premiere 6 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb

Слепые прослушивания 1
Season 11 Episode 1
6 September 2024
Слепые прослушивания 2
Season 11 Episode 2
13 September 2024
Слепые прослушивания 3
Season 11 Episode 3
20 September 2024
Слепые прослушивания 4
Season 11 Episode 4
27 September 2024
Слепые прослушивания 5
Season 11 Episode 5
4 October 2024
Слепые прослушивания 6
Season 11 Episode 6
11 October 2024
Слепые прослушивания 7
Season 11 Episode 7
18 October 2024
Поединки 1. Команда Димы Билана
Season 11 Episode 8
25 October 2024
Поединки 2. Команда Юлианны Карауловой
Season 11 Episode 9
2 November 2024
Поединки 3. Команда JONY
Season 11 Episode 10
8 November 2024
Дополнительный этап
Season 11 Episode 11
15 November 2024
Финал
Season 11 Episode 12
29 November 2024
