Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Golos. Deti (2014), season 11
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Golos. Deti
Seasons
Season 11
Голос. Дети
0+
Season premiere
6 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Golos. Deti List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Слепые прослушивания 1
Season 11
Episode 1
6 September 2024
Слепые прослушивания 2
Season 11
Episode 2
13 September 2024
Слепые прослушивания 3
Season 11
Episode 3
20 September 2024
Слепые прослушивания 4
Season 11
Episode 4
27 September 2024
Слепые прослушивания 5
Season 11
Episode 5
4 October 2024
Слепые прослушивания 6
Season 11
Episode 6
11 October 2024
Слепые прослушивания 7
Season 11
Episode 7
18 October 2024
Поединки 1. Команда Димы Билана
Season 11
Episode 8
25 October 2024
Поединки 2. Команда Юлианны Карауловой
Season 11
Episode 9
2 November 2024
Поединки 3. Команда JONY
Season 11
Episode 10
8 November 2024
Дополнительный этап
Season 11
Episode 11
15 November 2024
Финал
Season 11
Episode 12
29 November 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree