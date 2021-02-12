Menu
Golos. Deti (2014), season 8

Golos. Deti season 8 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Golos. Deti Seasons Season 8

Голос. Дети 0+
Season premiere 12 February 2021
Production year 2021
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Слепые прослушивания 1
Season 8 Episode 1
12 February 2021
Слепые прослушивания 2
Season 8 Episode 2
20 February 2021
Слепые прослушивания 3
Season 8 Episode 3
26 February 2021
Слепые прослушивания 4
Season 8 Episode 4
5 March 2021
Слепые прослушивания 5
Season 8 Episode 5
12 March 2021
Слепые прослушивания 6
Season 8 Episode 6
19 March 2021
Слепые прослушивания 7
Season 8 Episode 7
27 March 2021
Поединки 1. Команда Басты
Season 8 Episode 8
2 April 2021
Поединки 2. Команда Лободы
Season 8 Episode 9
9 April 2021
Поединки 3. Команда Егора Крида
Season 8 Episode 10
16 April 2021
Дополнительный этап
Season 8 Episode 11
23 April 2021
Финал
Season 8 Episode 12
30 April 2021
