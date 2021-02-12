Menu
Golos. Deti (2014), season 8
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Season 8
Голос. Дети
0+
Season premiere
12 February 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
7.1
IMDb
Слепые прослушивания 1
Season 8
Episode 1
12 February 2021
Слепые прослушивания 2
Season 8
Episode 2
20 February 2021
Слепые прослушивания 3
Season 8
Episode 3
26 February 2021
Слепые прослушивания 4
Season 8
Episode 4
5 March 2021
Слепые прослушивания 5
Season 8
Episode 5
12 March 2021
Слепые прослушивания 6
Season 8
Episode 6
19 March 2021
Слепые прослушивания 7
Season 8
Episode 7
27 March 2021
Поединки 1. Команда Басты
Season 8
Episode 8
2 April 2021
Поединки 2. Команда Лободы
Season 8
Episode 9
9 April 2021
Поединки 3. Команда Егора Крида
Season 8
Episode 10
16 April 2021
Дополнительный этап
Season 8
Episode 11
23 April 2021
Финал
Season 8
Episode 12
30 April 2021
