Golos. Deti (2014), season 10
Season 10
Голос. Дети
0+
Season premiere
9 December 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
7.0
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Golos. Deti List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Слепые прослушивания 1
Season 10
Episode 1
9 December 2022
Слепые прослушивания 2
Season 10
Episode 2
16 December 2022
Слепые прослушивания 3
Season 10
Episode 3
23 December 2022
Слепые прослушивания 4
Season 10
Episode 4
30 December 2022
Слепые прослушивания 5
Season 10
Episode 5
6 January 2023
Слепые прослушивания 6
Season 10
Episode 6
13 January 2023
Слепые прослушивания 7
Season 10
Episode 7
20 January 2023
Поединки 1. Команда Басты
Season 10
Episode 8
27 January 2023
Поединки 2. Команда МакSим
Season 10
Episode 9
3 February 2023
Поединки 3. Команда Егора Крида
Season 10
Episode 10
10 February 2023
Дополнительный этап
Season 10
Episode 11
17 February 2023
Финал
Season 10
Episode 12
17 February 2023
