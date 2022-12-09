Menu
Golos. Deti (2014), season 10

Golos. Deti season 10 poster
Голос. Дети 0+
Season premiere 9 December 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb

Golos. Deti List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Слепые прослушивания 1
Season 10 Episode 1
9 December 2022
Слепые прослушивания 2
Season 10 Episode 2
16 December 2022
Слепые прослушивания 3
Season 10 Episode 3
23 December 2022
Слепые прослушивания 4
Season 10 Episode 4
30 December 2022
Слепые прослушивания 5
Season 10 Episode 5
6 January 2023
Слепые прослушивания 6
Season 10 Episode 6
13 January 2023
Слепые прослушивания 7
Season 10 Episode 7
20 January 2023
Поединки 1. Команда Басты
Season 10 Episode 8
27 January 2023
Поединки 2. Команда МакSим
Season 10 Episode 9
3 February 2023
Поединки 3. Команда Егора Крида
Season 10 Episode 10
10 February 2023
Дополнительный этап
Season 10 Episode 11
17 February 2023
Финал
Season 10 Episode 12
17 February 2023
