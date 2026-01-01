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Kinoafisha TV Shows Anatomy of a Scandal Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Anatomy of a Scandal"

Music from "Anatomy of a Scandal" All info
Anatomy of a Scandal (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series)
Anatomy of a Scandal (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 31 tracks. Johan Söderqvist
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Title Artist Time
1 James Runs Johan Söderqvist 1:30
2 Sophie to Whitehall Johan Söderqvist 2:04
3 Meet Me at Home Johan Söderqvist 1:29
4 Omerta of the Libertines Johan Söderqvist 1:27
5 Party Two Decades Ago Johan Söderqvist 3:14
6 Sophie Is Rowing / The Coincidence Johan Söderqvist 2:50
7 We Know Nothing Johan Söderqvist 1:29
8 Order, Order! Johan Söderqvist 1:02
9 Sophie and Holly Johan Söderqvist 2:15
10 James and Angela Johan Söderqvist 1:16
11 He Falls Johan Söderqvist 2:07
12 Not a Fucking Junkie Johan Söderqvist 2:18
13 At the Beach Johan Söderqvist 2:12
14 Kate Is Worried Johan Söderqvist 1:18
15 Sophie Sees James / Kate and Holly Johan Söderqvist 2:10
16 The Advice Johan Söderqvist 1:29
17 The Trial Johan Söderqvist 2:36
18 James Statement Johan Söderqvist 1:48
19 She Falls Johan Söderqvist 3:05
20 James and Olivia Johan Söderqvist 1:09
21 Did You Do It? Johan Söderqvist 0:47
22 James Remembers Johan Söderqvist 1:00
23 Mixed Feelings Johan Söderqvist 1:59
24 Waiting for the Verdict Johan Söderqvist 1:49
25 Olivia's Lift Statement Johan Söderqvist 1:06
26 Guilty or Not Guilty Johan Söderqvist 1:19
27 Believing in Him / He Just Kept Going Johan Söderqvist 2:32
28 Holly Is Drunk Johan Söderqvist 0:48
29 Fall of the Mighty Johan Söderqvist 1:20
30 Anatomy of a Scandal Johan Söderqvist 2:52
31 End Credits (From the Netflix Series "Anatomy of a Scandal") Johan Söderqvist 1:57
Listen to songs from "Anatomy of a Scandal" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Anatomy of a Scandal" in different languages are free for listening online.
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