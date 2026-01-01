Anatomy of a Scandal (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 31 tracks. Johan Söderqvist Listen

Title Artist Time 1 James Runs Johan Söderqvist 1:30 2 Sophie to Whitehall Johan Söderqvist 2:04 3 Meet Me at Home Johan Söderqvist 1:29 4 Omerta of the Libertines Johan Söderqvist 1:27 5 Party Two Decades Ago Johan Söderqvist 3:14 6 Sophie Is Rowing / The Coincidence Johan Söderqvist 2:50 7 We Know Nothing Johan Söderqvist 1:29 8 Order, Order! Johan Söderqvist 1:02 9 Sophie and Holly Johan Söderqvist 2:15 10 James and Angela Johan Söderqvist 1:16 11 He Falls Johan Söderqvist 2:07 12 Not a Fucking Junkie Johan Söderqvist 2:18 13 At the Beach Johan Söderqvist 2:12 14 Kate Is Worried Johan Söderqvist 1:18 15 Sophie Sees James / Kate and Holly Johan Söderqvist 2:10 16 The Advice Johan Söderqvist 1:29 17 The Trial Johan Söderqvist 2:36 18 James Statement Johan Söderqvist 1:48 19 She Falls Johan Söderqvist 3:05 20 James and Olivia Johan Söderqvist 1:09 21 Did You Do It? Johan Söderqvist 0:47 22 James Remembers Johan Söderqvist 1:00 23 Mixed Feelings Johan Söderqvist 1:59 24 Waiting for the Verdict Johan Söderqvist 1:49 25 Olivia's Lift Statement Johan Söderqvist 1:06 26 Guilty or Not Guilty Johan Söderqvist 1:19 27 Believing in Him / He Just Kept Going Johan Söderqvist 2:32 28 Holly Is Drunk Johan Söderqvist 0:48 29 Fall of the Mighty Johan Söderqvist 1:20 30 Anatomy of a Scandal Johan Söderqvist 2:52 31 End Credits (From the Netflix Series "Anatomy of a Scandal") Johan Söderqvist 1:57

Listen to songs from "Anatomy of a Scandal" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Anatomy of a Scandal" in different languages are free for listening online.