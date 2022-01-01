|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|James Runs
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:30
|2
|Sophie to Whitehall
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:04
|3
|Meet Me at Home
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:29
|4
|Omerta of the Libertines
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:27
|5
|Party Two Decades Ago
|Johan Söderqvist
|3:14
|6
|Sophie Is Rowing / The Coincidence
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:50
|7
|We Know Nothing
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:29
|8
|Order, Order!
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:02
|9
|Sophie and Holly
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:15
|10
|James and Angela
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:16
|11
|He Falls
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:07
|12
|Not a Fucking Junkie
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:18
|13
|At the Beach
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:12
|14
|Kate Is Worried
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:18
|15
|Sophie Sees James / Kate and Holly
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:10
|16
|The Advice
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:29
|17
|The Trial
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:36
|18
|James Statement
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:48
|19
|She Falls
|Johan Söderqvist
|3:05
|20
|James and Olivia
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:09
|21
|Did You Do It?
|Johan Söderqvist
|0:47
|22
|James Remembers
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:00
|23
|Mixed Feelings
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:59
|24
|Waiting for the Verdict
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:49
|25
|Olivia's Lift Statement
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:06
|26
|Guilty or Not Guilty
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:19
|27
|Believing in Him / He Just Kept Going
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:32
|28
|Holly Is Drunk
|Johan Söderqvist
|0:48
|29
|Fall of the Mighty
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:20
|30
|Anatomy of a Scandal
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:52
|31
|End Credits (From the Netflix Series "Anatomy of a Scandal")
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:57