1 James Runs Johan Söderqvist 1:30

2 Sophie to Whitehall Johan Söderqvist 2:04

3 Meet Me at Home Johan Söderqvist 1:29

4 Omerta of the Libertines Johan Söderqvist 1:27

5 Party Two Decades Ago Johan Söderqvist 3:14

6 Sophie Is Rowing / The Coincidence Johan Söderqvist 2:50

7 We Know Nothing Johan Söderqvist 1:29

8 Order, Order! Johan Söderqvist 1:02

9 Sophie and Holly Johan Söderqvist 2:15

10 James and Angela Johan Söderqvist 1:16

11 He Falls Johan Söderqvist 2:07

12 Not a Fucking Junkie Johan Söderqvist 2:18

13 At the Beach Johan Söderqvist 2:12

14 Kate Is Worried Johan Söderqvist 1:18

15 Sophie Sees James / Kate and Holly Johan Söderqvist 2:10

16 The Advice Johan Söderqvist 1:29

17 The Trial Johan Söderqvist 2:36

18 James Statement Johan Söderqvist 1:48

19 She Falls Johan Söderqvist 3:05

20 James and Olivia Johan Söderqvist 1:09

21 Did You Do It? Johan Söderqvist 0:47

22 James Remembers Johan Söderqvist 1:00

23 Mixed Feelings Johan Söderqvist 1:59

24 Waiting for the Verdict Johan Söderqvist 1:49

25 Olivia's Lift Statement Johan Söderqvist 1:06

26 Guilty or Not Guilty Johan Söderqvist 1:19

27 Believing in Him / He Just Kept Going Johan Söderqvist 2:32

28 Holly Is Drunk Johan Söderqvist 0:48

29 Fall of the Mighty Johan Söderqvist 1:20

30 Anatomy of a Scandal Johan Söderqvist 2:52