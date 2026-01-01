El Deafo (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) - EP 5 tracks. Waxahatchee Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Up in the Sky Waxahatchee 2:04 2 Up in the Sky (Main Title) Waxahatchee 2:04 3 Trampoline Love Song Waxahatchee 0:33 4 Mighty Bolt Waxahatchee 0:47 5 Tomorrow Waxahatchee 2:44

Listen to songs from "El Deafo" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "El Deafo" in different languages are free for listening online.