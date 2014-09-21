Menu
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary

Madam Secretary
Production year 2014
Country USA
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel CBS

7.8
7.8 IMDb
All seasons of "Madam Secretary"
Madam Secretary - Season 1 Season 1
22 episodes 21 September 2014 - 3 May 2015
 
Madam Secretary - Season 2 Season 2
23 episodes 4 October 2015 - 8 May 2016
 
Madam Secretary - Season 3 Season 3
23 episodes 2 October 2016 - 21 May 2017
 
Madam Secretary - Season 4 Season 4
22 episodes 8 October 2017 - 20 May 2018
 
Madam Secretary - Season 5 Season 5
20 episodes 7 October 2018 - 21 April 2019
 
Madam Secretary - Season 6 Season 6
10 episodes 6 October 2019 - 8 December 2019
 
