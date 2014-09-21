Menu
Madam Secretary
Seasons
Madam Secretary All seasons
Madam Secretary
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
7.8
All seasons of "Madam Secretary"
Season 1
22 episodes
21 September 2014 - 3 May 2015
Season 2
23 episodes
4 October 2015 - 8 May 2016
Season 3
23 episodes
2 October 2016 - 21 May 2017
Season 4
22 episodes
8 October 2017 - 20 May 2018
Season 5
20 episodes
7 October 2018 - 21 April 2019
Season 6
10 episodes
6 October 2019 - 8 December 2019
