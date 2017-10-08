Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Madam Secretary 2014 - 2019 season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Madam Secretary
Seasons
Season 4
Madam Secretary
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
8 October 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
16 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Madam Secretary" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
News Cycle
Season 4
Episode 1
8 October 2017
Off the Record
Season 4
Episode 2
15 October 2017
The Essentials
Season 4
Episode 3
22 October 2017
Shutdown
Season 4
Episode 4
29 October 2017
Persona Non Grata
Season 4
Episode 5
5 November 2017
Loophole
Season 4
Episode 6
12 November 2017
North to the Future
Season 4
Episode 7
19 November 2017
The Fourth Estate
Season 4
Episode 8
26 November 2017
Minefield
Season 4
Episode 9
10 December 2017
Women Transform the World
Season 4
Episode 10
17 December 2017
Mitya
Season 4
Episode 11
7 January 2018
Sound and Fury
Season 4
Episode 12
14 January 2018
Reading the Signs
Season 4
Episode 13
11 March 2018
Refuge
Season 4
Episode 14
18 March 2018
The Unnamed
Season 4
Episode 15
25 March 2018
My Funny Valentine
Season 4
Episode 16
1 April 2018
Phase Two
Season 4
Episode 17
8 April 2018
The Friendship Game
Season 4
Episode 18
22 April 2018
Thin Ice
Season 4
Episode 19
29 April 2018
The Things We Get to Say
Season 4
Episode 20
6 May 2018
Protocol
Season 4
Episode 21
13 May 2018
Night Watch
Season 4
Episode 22
20 May 2018
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree