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Madam Secretary 2014 - 2019 season 5
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Madam Secretary
Seasons
Season 5
Madam Secretary
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
7 October 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
15 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Madam Secretary" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
E Pluribus Unum
Season 5
Episode 1
7 October 2018
The Chaos Game
Season 5
Episode 2
14 October 2018
The Magic Rake
Season 5
Episode 3
21 October 2018
Requiem
Season 5
Episode 4
28 October 2018
Ghosts
Season 5
Episode 5
4 November 2018
Eyjafjallajökull
Season 5
Episode 6
11 November 2018
Baby Steps
Season 5
Episode 7
18 November 2018
The Courage to Continue
Season 5
Episode 8
25 November 2018
Winter Garden
Season 5
Episode 9
9 December 2018
Family Separation: Part 1
Season 5
Episode 10
23 December 2018
Family Separation: Part 2
Season 5
Episode 11
6 January 2019
Strategic Ambiguity
Season 5
Episode 12
13 January 2019
Proxy War
Season 5
Episode 13
27 January 2019
Something Better
Season 5
Episode 14
17 February 2019
Between the Seats
Season 5
Episode 15
3 March 2019
The New Normal
Season 5
Episode 16
17 March 2019
The Common Defense
Season 5
Episode 17
24 March 2019
Ready
Season 5
Episode 18
31 March 2019
The Great Experiment
Season 5
Episode 19
14 April 2019
Better Angels
Season 5
Episode 20
21 April 2019
TV series release schedule
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