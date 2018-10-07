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Madam Secretary 2014 - 2019 season 5

Madam Secretary season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Madam Secretary Seasons Season 5
Madam Secretary
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 7 October 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 20
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.8
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Madam Secretary" season 5 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
E Pluribus Unum
Season 5 Episode 1
7 October 2018
The Chaos Game
Season 5 Episode 2
14 October 2018
The Magic Rake
Season 5 Episode 3
21 October 2018
Requiem
Season 5 Episode 4
28 October 2018
Ghosts
Season 5 Episode 5
4 November 2018
Eyjafjallajökull
Season 5 Episode 6
11 November 2018
Baby Steps
Season 5 Episode 7
18 November 2018
The Courage to Continue
Season 5 Episode 8
25 November 2018
Winter Garden
Season 5 Episode 9
9 December 2018
Family Separation: Part 1
Season 5 Episode 10
23 December 2018
Family Separation: Part 2
Season 5 Episode 11
6 January 2019
Strategic Ambiguity
Season 5 Episode 12
13 January 2019
Proxy War
Season 5 Episode 13
27 January 2019
Something Better
Season 5 Episode 14
17 February 2019
Between the Seats
Season 5 Episode 15
3 March 2019
The New Normal
Season 5 Episode 16
17 March 2019
The Common Defense
Season 5 Episode 17
24 March 2019
Ready
Season 5 Episode 18
31 March 2019
The Great Experiment
Season 5 Episode 19
14 April 2019
Better Angels
Season 5 Episode 20
21 April 2019
TV series release schedule
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