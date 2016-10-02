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Madam Secretary 2014 - 2019 season 3

Madam Secretary season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Madam Secretary Seasons Season 3
Madam Secretary
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 2 October 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 23
Runtime 17 hours 15 minutes

Series rating

7.8
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Madam Secretary" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Sea Change
Season 3 Episode 1
2 October 2016
The Linchpin
Season 3 Episode 2
16 October 2016
South China Sea
Season 3 Episode 3
23 October 2016
The Dissent Memo
Season 3 Episode 4
30 October 2016
The French Revolution
Season 3 Episode 5
6 November 2016
The Statement
Season 3 Episode 6
13 November 2016
Tectonic Shift
Season 3 Episode 7
20 November 2016
Breakout Capacity
Season 3 Episode 8
27 November 2016
Snap Back
Season 3 Episode 9
11 December 2016
The Race
Season 3 Episode 10
18 December 2016
Gift Horse
Season 3 Episode 11
8 January 2017
The Detour
Season 3 Episode 12
15 January 2017
The Beautiful Game
Season 3 Episode 13
29 January 2017
Labor of Love
Season 3 Episode 14
5 March 2017
Break in Diplomacy
Season 3 Episode 15
12 March 2017
Swept Away
Season 3 Episode 16
19 March 2017
Convergence
Season 3 Episode 17
26 March 2017
Good Bones
Season 3 Episode 18
9 April 2017
Global Relief
Season 3 Episode 19
23 April 2017
Extraordinary Hazard
Season 3 Episode 20
30 April 2017
The Seventh Floor
Season 3 Episode 21
7 May 2017
Revelation
Season 3 Episode 22
14 May 2017
Article 5
Season 3 Episode 23
21 May 2017
TV series release schedule
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