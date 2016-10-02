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Madam Secretary 2014 - 2019 season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Madam Secretary
Seasons
Season 3
Madam Secretary
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
2 October 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
23
Runtime
17 hours 15 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Madam Secretary" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Sea Change
Season 3
Episode 1
2 October 2016
The Linchpin
Season 3
Episode 2
16 October 2016
South China Sea
Season 3
Episode 3
23 October 2016
The Dissent Memo
Season 3
Episode 4
30 October 2016
The French Revolution
Season 3
Episode 5
6 November 2016
The Statement
Season 3
Episode 6
13 November 2016
Tectonic Shift
Season 3
Episode 7
20 November 2016
Breakout Capacity
Season 3
Episode 8
27 November 2016
Snap Back
Season 3
Episode 9
11 December 2016
The Race
Season 3
Episode 10
18 December 2016
Gift Horse
Season 3
Episode 11
8 January 2017
The Detour
Season 3
Episode 12
15 January 2017
The Beautiful Game
Season 3
Episode 13
29 January 2017
Labor of Love
Season 3
Episode 14
5 March 2017
Break in Diplomacy
Season 3
Episode 15
12 March 2017
Swept Away
Season 3
Episode 16
19 March 2017
Convergence
Season 3
Episode 17
26 March 2017
Good Bones
Season 3
Episode 18
9 April 2017
Global Relief
Season 3
Episode 19
23 April 2017
Extraordinary Hazard
Season 3
Episode 20
30 April 2017
The Seventh Floor
Season 3
Episode 21
7 May 2017
Revelation
Season 3
Episode 22
14 May 2017
Article 5
Season 3
Episode 23
21 May 2017
TV series release schedule
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