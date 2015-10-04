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Madam Secretary 2014 - 2019 season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Madam Secretary
Seasons
Season 2
Madam Secretary
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
4 October 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
23
Runtime
17 hours 15 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Madam Secretary" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Show Must Go On
Season 2
Episode 1
4 October 2015
The Doability Doctrine
Season 2
Episode 2
11 October 2015
The Rusalka
Season 2
Episode 3
18 October 2015
Waiting for Taleju
Season 2
Episode 4
25 October 2015
The Long Shot
Season 2
Episode 5
1 November 2015
Catch and Release
Season 2
Episode 6
8 November 2015
You Say You Want a Revolution
Season 2
Episode 7
15 November 2015
Lights Out
Season 2
Episode 8
22 November 2015
Russian Roulette
Season 2
Episode 9
29 November 2015
The Greater Good
Season 2
Episode 10
13 December 2015
Unity Node
Season 2
Episode 11
10 January 2016
The Middle Way
Season 2
Episode 12
17 January 2016
Invasive Species
Season 2
Episode 13
31 January 2016
Left of the Boom
Season 2
Episode 14
14 February 2016
Right of the Boom
Season 2
Episode 15
21 February 2016
Hijriyyah
Season 2
Episode 16
6 March 2016
Higher Learning
Season 2
Episode 17
20 March 2016
On the Clock
Season 2
Episode 18
27 March 2016
Desperate Remedies
Season 2
Episode 19
10 April 2016
Ghost Detainee
Season 2
Episode 20
17 April 2016
Connection Lost
Season 2
Episode 21
24 April 2016
Render Safe
Season 2
Episode 22
1 May 2016
Vartius
Season 2
Episode 23
8 May 2016
TV series release schedule
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