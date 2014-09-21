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Madam Secretary 2014 - 2019 season 1

Madam Secretary season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Madam Secretary Seasons Season 1
Madam Secretary
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 21 September 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.8
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"Madam Secretary" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
21 September 2014
Another Benghazi
Season 1 Episode 2
28 September 2014
The Operative
Season 1 Episode 3
5 October 2014
Just Another Normal Day
Season 1 Episode 4
12 October 2014
Blame Canada
Season 1 Episode 5
19 October 2014
The Call
Season 1 Episode 6
26 October 2014
Passage
Season 1 Episode 7
2 November 2014
Need to Know
Season 1 Episode 8
9 November 2014
So It Goes
Season 1 Episode 9
16 November 2014
Collateral Damage
Season 1 Episode 10
23 November 2014
Game On
Season 1 Episode 11
30 November 2014
Standoff
Season 1 Episode 12
4 January 2015
Chains of Command
Season 1 Episode 13
11 January 2015
Whisper of the Ax
Season 1 Episode 14
1 March 2015
The Ninth Circle
Season 1 Episode 15
8 March 2015
Tamerlane
Season 1 Episode 16
15 March 2015
Face the Nation
Season 1 Episode 17
22 March 2015
The Time is at Hand
Season 1 Episode 18
29 March 2015
Spartan Figures
Season 1 Episode 19
5 April 2015
The Necessary Art
Season 1 Episode 20
12 April 2015
The Kill List
Season 1 Episode 21
26 April 2015
There But for the Grace of God
Season 1 Episode 22
3 May 2015
TV series release schedule
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