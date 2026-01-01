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Kinoafisha TV Shows Candy Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Candy"

Music from "Candy" All info
Candy (Original Series Soundtrack)
Candy (Original Series Soundtrack) 35 tracks. Ariel Marx
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Title Artist Time
1 Main Titles Ariel Marx 1:16
2 Parable Ariel Marx 2:13
3 Be Really Honest Ariel Marx 1:05
4 I Hit Her Ariel Marx 1:57
5 Check All the Locks Ariel Marx 0:46
6 The Affair Ariel Marx 2:21
7 You Can’t Have Him Ariel Marx 1:57
8 Diffy Ariel Marx 1:32
9 Forty-One Blows Ariel Marx 3:38
10 Suburban Car Calculus Ariel Marx 1:51
11 Don’t Go Ariel Marx 1:16
12 She Hit Me Ariel Marx 1:45
13 Crime Scene Ariel Marx 2:52
14 Inept Criminal Ariel Marx 2:24
15 Nonviolent Person Ariel Marx 1:26
16 Settle Down Ariel Marx 1:46
17 Oppressive Sameness Ariel Marx 1:44
18 The Match Ariel Marx 1:43
19 Found a Footprint Ariel Marx 0:41
20 Witness Excused Ariel Marx 2:25
21 Helpful As I Can Ariel Marx 1:45
22 You Just Wait Ariel Marx 1:02
23 Lost Spark Ariel Marx 0:47
24 Candy’s Admission Ariel Marx 0:54
25 Back to Normal Ariel Marx 2:55
26 Crowder and Mattox Ariel Marx 0:33
27 Some Maniac Ariel Marx 1:25
28 Allan Suspects Ariel Marx 0:46
29 The Day It Happened Ariel Marx 0:26
30 Allan Breaks Down Ariel Marx 0:51
31 Morbid Curiosity Ariel Marx 2:15
32 It Was About 10 O’clock Ariel Marx 1:23
33 A Fresh Start Ariel Marx 1:10
34 Candy Ariel Marx 1:03
35 The End Ariel Marx 0:59
Listen to songs from "Candy" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Candy" in different languages are free for listening online.
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
2026, Russia, Family
Rozhdenie imperii
Rozhdenie imperii
2026, Russia, Drama, History
Clayface
Clayface
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
2026, Russia, Fantasy
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Morozko
Morozko
2026, Russia, Family
Zhivaya kniga
Zhivaya kniga
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Cerita Lila
Cerita Lila
2026, Indonesia, Horror
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