Candy (Original Series Soundtrack) 35 tracks. Ariel Marx
|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|Main Titles
|Ariel Marx
|1:16
|2
|Parable
|Ariel Marx
|2:13
|3
|Be Really Honest
|Ariel Marx
|1:05
|4
|I Hit Her
|Ariel Marx
|1:57
|5
|Check All the Locks
|Ariel Marx
|0:46
|6
|The Affair
|Ariel Marx
|2:21
|7
|You Can’t Have Him
|Ariel Marx
|1:57
|8
|Diffy
|Ariel Marx
|1:32
|9
|Forty-One Blows
|Ariel Marx
|3:38
|10
|Suburban Car Calculus
|Ariel Marx
|1:51
|11
|Don’t Go
|Ariel Marx
|1:16
|12
|She Hit Me
|Ariel Marx
|1:45
|13
|Crime Scene
|Ariel Marx
|2:52
|14
|Inept Criminal
|Ariel Marx
|2:24
|15
|Nonviolent Person
|Ariel Marx
|1:26
|16
|Settle Down
|Ariel Marx
|1:46
|17
|Oppressive Sameness
|Ariel Marx
|1:44
|18
|The Match
|Ariel Marx
|1:43
|19
|Found a Footprint
|Ariel Marx
|0:41
|20
|Witness Excused
|Ariel Marx
|2:25
|21
|Helpful As I Can
|Ariel Marx
|1:45
|22
|You Just Wait
|Ariel Marx
|1:02
|23
|Lost Spark
|Ariel Marx
|0:47
|24
|Candy’s Admission
|Ariel Marx
|0:54
|25
|Back to Normal
|Ariel Marx
|2:55
|26
|Crowder and Mattox
|Ariel Marx
|0:33
|27
|Some Maniac
|Ariel Marx
|1:25
|28
|Allan Suspects
|Ariel Marx
|0:46
|29
|The Day It Happened
|Ariel Marx
|0:26
|30
|Allan Breaks Down
|Ariel Marx
|0:51
|31
|Morbid Curiosity
|Ariel Marx
|2:15
|32
|It Was About 10 O’clock
|Ariel Marx
|1:23
|33
|A Fresh Start
|Ariel Marx
|1:10
|34
|Candy
|Ariel Marx
|1:03
|35
|The End
|Ariel Marx
|0:59
Listen to songs from "Candy" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Candy" in different languages are free for listening online.
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