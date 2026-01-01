Candy (Original Series Soundtrack) 35 tracks. Ariel Marx Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Main Titles Ariel Marx 1:16 2 Parable Ariel Marx 2:13 3 Be Really Honest Ariel Marx 1:05 4 I Hit Her Ariel Marx 1:57 5 Check All the Locks Ariel Marx 0:46 6 The Affair Ariel Marx 2:21 7 You Can’t Have Him Ariel Marx 1:57 8 Diffy Ariel Marx 1:32 9 Forty-One Blows Ariel Marx 3:38 10 Suburban Car Calculus Ariel Marx 1:51 11 Don’t Go Ariel Marx 1:16 12 She Hit Me Ariel Marx 1:45 13 Crime Scene Ariel Marx 2:52 14 Inept Criminal Ariel Marx 2:24 15 Nonviolent Person Ariel Marx 1:26 16 Settle Down Ariel Marx 1:46 17 Oppressive Sameness Ariel Marx 1:44 18 The Match Ariel Marx 1:43 19 Found a Footprint Ariel Marx 0:41 20 Witness Excused Ariel Marx 2:25 21 Helpful As I Can Ariel Marx 1:45 22 You Just Wait Ariel Marx 1:02 23 Lost Spark Ariel Marx 0:47 24 Candy’s Admission Ariel Marx 0:54 25 Back to Normal Ariel Marx 2:55 26 Crowder and Mattox Ariel Marx 0:33 27 Some Maniac Ariel Marx 1:25 28 Allan Suspects Ariel Marx 0:46 29 The Day It Happened Ariel Marx 0:26 30 Allan Breaks Down Ariel Marx 0:51 31 Morbid Curiosity Ariel Marx 2:15 32 It Was About 10 O’clock Ariel Marx 1:23 33 A Fresh Start Ariel Marx 1:10 34 Candy Ariel Marx 1:03 35 The End Ariel Marx 0:59

Listen to songs from "Candy" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Candy" in different languages are free for listening online.