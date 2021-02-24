"Ginny & Georgia" is an American drama series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The show revolves around the Miller family. Ginny is a very anxious and distrustful teenage girl, while her mother Georgia is an active and energetic woman who captivates people at first sight. Together with young Austin, they move to a small town in New England. After years of wandering around the country, this place finally feels like home to them. As the plot unfolds, the characters encounter the most ambiguous events, and Ginny sometimes behaves more maturely than her thirty-year-old mother.

