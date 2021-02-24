Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ginny & Georgia poster
Ginny & Georgia poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia (2021 - …)

Ginny & Georgia 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Streaming service Netflix

TV series description

"Ginny & Georgia" is an American drama series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The show revolves around the Miller family. Ginny is a very anxious and distrustful teenage girl, while her mother Georgia is an active and energetic woman who captivates people at first sight. Together with young Austin, they move to a small town in New England. After years of wandering around the country, this place finally feels like home to them. As the plot unfolds, the characters encounter the most ambiguous events, and Ginny sometimes behaves more maturely than her thirty-year-old mother.
Джинни и Джорджия - trailer второго сезона
Ginny & Georgia  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Cast
Scott Porter
Scott Porter
Aaron Ashmore
Sabrina Grdevich
Brianne Howey
Brianne Howey
Jennifer Robertson
Jennifer Robertson
Sara Waisglass
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Moving TV Series About Moving
Series That Break Female Stereotypes Series That Break Female Stereotypes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 19 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Ginny & Georgia - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Ginny & Georgia - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 10 episodes
 
Ginny & Georgia - Season 3 Season 3
2025, 10 episodes
 
Season 4
TBA, 1 episode
 
TV Series reviews
Оксана Нагиева 13 March 2021, 13:04
Посмотрев сериал «Джинни и Джорджия» мы сразу же знакомимся с главными героями.
Джинни - девочка-подросток, которая не может принять себя из-за… Read more…
Дария Гринь 23 June 2021, 15:30
Сериал прекрасен ! Но эта Джини ….. как же она меня бесит 😤
Reviews Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Ginny & Georgia
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more