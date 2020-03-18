"Little Fires Everywhere" is an American miniseries based on the eponymous novel by Celeste Ng. Reese Witherspoon helped the book become a bestseller, decided to adapt it for the screen, and even took on one of the lead roles herself. The story revolves around two women from different social backgrounds: Elena, an American with a perfect life, and Mia, an African-American who travels around America with her daughter, never staying in one town for long. The two women meet in a small town, and a series of events unfolds that changes each of their lives.

Expand