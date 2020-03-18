Menu
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere (2020 - 2020)

Little Fires Everywhere 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 7 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Little Fires Everywhere" is an American miniseries based on the eponymous novel by Celeste Ng. Reese Witherspoon helped the book become a bestseller, decided to adapt it for the screen, and even took on one of the lead roles herself. The story revolves around two women from different social backgrounds: Elena, an American with a perfect life, and Mia, an African-American who travels around America with her daughter, never staying in one town for long. The two women meet in a small town, and a series of events unfolds that changes each of their lives.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Elena Richardson
AnnaSophia Robb
AnnaSophia Robb Young Elena
Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson Bill Richardson
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Mia Warren
Rosemarie DeWitt
Rosemarie DeWitt Linda McCullough
Sarita Choudhury
Sarita Choudhury Anita Rees
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.5
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Little Fires Everywhere - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
