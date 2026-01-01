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Filmography
Eliza Bennett
Eliza Bennett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eliza Bennett
Eliza Bennett
Eliza Bennett
Date of Birth
17 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Reading, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.3
Broadchurch
(2013)
7.7
Plebs
(2013)
6.7
From Time to Time
(2009)
Filmography
6.4
Sexy Beast
Drama, Crime
2024, USA
5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family
2018, USA
7.7
Plebs
Comedy
2013, Great Britain
8.3
Broadchurch
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Great Britain
6.7
From Time to Time
From Time to Time
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Inkheart
Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure
2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Family
2005, USA / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
5.9
The Prince and Me
The Prince & Me
Comedy
2004, USA / Czechia
Show more
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