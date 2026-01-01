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Eliza Bennett
Eliza Bennett Eliza Bennett
Kinoafisha Persons Eliza Bennett

Eliza Bennett

Eliza Bennett

Date of Birth
17 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Reading, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Broadchurch 8.3
Broadchurch (2013)
Plebs 7.7
Plebs (2013)
From Time to Time 6.7
From Time to Time (2009)

Filmography

Sexy Beast 6.4
Sexy Beast
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
The Conners 5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Plebs 7.7
Plebs
Comedy 2013, Great Britain
Broadchurch 8.3
Broadchurch
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Great Britain
From Time to Time 6.7
From Time to Time From Time to Time
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Inkheart 6.7
Inkheart Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Nanny McPhee 6.2
Nanny McPhee Nanny McPhee
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Family 2005, USA / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
The Prince and Me 5.9
The Prince and Me The Prince & Me
Comedy 2004, USA / Czechia
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