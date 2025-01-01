Menu
Akari Kitō
Akari Kitō
Akari Kitō
Akari Kitō
Akari Kitō
Date of Birth
16 October 1994
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
(2025)
Tickets
8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
(2020)
8.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Music
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2017
2016
2014
All
22
Films
4
TV Shows
18
Actress
22
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Gekijô-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Jô-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Chained Soldier
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
8.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Animation, Anime
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action
2023, Japan
Ojou to Banken-kun
Drama, Anime, Romantic
2023, Japan
What God Does in a World Without Gods
Drama, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
8.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2023, Japan
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
Anime
2022, Japan
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story
Anime
2022, Japan
A Couple of Cuckoos
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2022, Japan
Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
Anime, Music
2020, Japan
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
Comedy, Anime
2020, Japan
TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2020, Japan
In/Spectre
Anime, Romantic, Detective
2020, Japan
8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2020, Japan
Watch trailer
Machikado Mazoku
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy
2019, Japan
Re:Stage! Dream Days
Anime, Music
2019, Japan
7.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy
2019, Japan
Classroom of the Elite
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2017, Japan
Boku dake ga inai machi
Anime, Fantasy, Thriller, Detective
2016, Japan
Wolf Girl & Black Prince
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2014, Japan
