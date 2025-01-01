Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Akari Kitō
Akari Kitō Akari Kitō
Kinoafisha Persons Akari Kitō

Akari Kitō

Akari Kitō

Date of Birth
16 October 1994
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito (2025)
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen (2020)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village 8.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 22 Films 4 TV Shows 18 Actress 22
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Gekijô-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Jô-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Chained Soldier
Chained Soldier
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training 8.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action 2023, Japan
Ojou to Banken-kun
Ojou to Banken-kun
Drama, Anime, Romantic 2023, Japan
What God Does in a World Without Gods
What God Does in a World Without Gods
Drama, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village 8.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2023, Japan
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
Anime 2022, Japan
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story
Anime 2022, Japan
A Couple of Cuckoos
A Couple of Cuckoos
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy
Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
Anime, Music 2020, Japan
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
Comedy, Anime 2020, Japan
TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You
TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2020, Japan
In/Spectre
In/Spectre
Anime, Romantic, Detective 2020, Japan
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Watch trailer
Machikado Mazoku
Machikado Mazoku
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy 2019, Japan
Re:Stage! Dream Days
Re:Stage! Dream Days
Anime, Music 2019, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 7.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Classroom of the Elite
Classroom of the Elite
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2017, Japan
Boku dake ga inai machi
Boku dake ga inai machi
Anime, Fantasy, Thriller, Detective 2016, Japan
Wolf Girl & Black Prince
Wolf Girl & Black Prince
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2014, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more