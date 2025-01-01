This collection features thrilling anime about demons, telling stories of demon kings and lords, where power and the struggle for it lead to epic battles. Immerse yourself in a world of angels and demons, where the eternal conflict between good and evil creates an engaging storyline dynamic. Enjoy anime about demon reincarnation and tales where school becomes an arena for battles between various entities. In our top list of the best anime about demons, you will find both classic and new works that will leave you fascinated by the world of demons and their mysteries.