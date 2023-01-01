Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Complete DC Movies List
Kinoafisha Collections Complete DC Movies List

Complete DC Movies List

All 17
By year
Reset
The Flash
The Flash
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama, Fantasy 2023, USA
7.0
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2023, USA
0.0
Blue Beetle
Blue Beetle
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, USA / Mexico
7.0
Birds of Prey
Birds of Prey
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA
6.0
Shazam!
Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
7.0
Joker
Joker
Crime, Drama 2019, USA
8.0
Aquaman
Aquaman
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2018, USA
7.0
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
7.0
Justice League
Justice League
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2017, USA
6.0
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2016, USA
6.0
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
6.0
Man of Steel
Man of Steel
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Action 2013, USA
7.0
RED 2
RED 2
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2013, USA
7.0
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
8.0
RED
RED
Comedy, Action 2010, USA
7.0
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
8.0
Green Lantern Corps
Green Lantern Corps
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure , USA
0.0
Reset
Genre
All Action Adventure Sci-Fi Drama Fantasy Thriller Crime Comedy Mystery
Country
All USA Mexico Great Britain
Year
All 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2023

Everyone knows about the competition between DC and Marvel. These two brands were born almost at the same time and have been rivals for several decades. Although they have heroes with similar abilities, the DC and Marvel worlds have completely different tones. DC comics movies portray dark universes with heroes in dark, not colorful tights, and even with steel armor. Aquaman in DC movies is a true brute, drinking whiskey, and the movie "Watchmen" is so dark that few people realize its comic book origins.

Kinoafisha has favorite heroes in both universes, so we do not take sides, but only encourage watching movies based on different comics that we have carefully collected for you.

"Joker", "Harley Quinn", "Suicide Squad" - for those who are tired of Boy Scout Superman. But if anything, "Man of Steel", "Justice League", "Wonder Woman" and others will remind you how epic it is to save the world from villains.

On the Kinoafisha portal, you can watch DC comics movies in good quality.

Выбор редакции
Что смотреть на выходных: «Сердце Пармы», новый Пиноккио и финал «Темных начал»
Что смотреть на выходных: «Сердце Пармы», новый Пиноккио и финал «Темных начал»
10 главных сериалов самого жаркого месяца этого лета
10 главных сериалов самого жаркого месяца этого лета
Что смотреть после окончания второго сезона «Чикатило»
Что смотреть после окончания второго сезона «Чикатило»
Related video
Kinoafisha.info App
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more