Alexandra Beaton Alexandra Beaton
Alexandra Beaton

Alexandra Beaton

Date of Birth
5 December 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Single All the Way 6.2
Single All the Way (2021)
Finding Her Edge 0.0
Finding Her Edge (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Finding Her Edge
Finding Her Edge
Drama, Children's, Romantic 2026, Canada
Single All the Way 6.2
Single All the Way Single All the Way
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
