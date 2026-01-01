Menu
Alexandra Beaton
Alexandra Beaton
Alexandra Beaton
Alexandra Beaton
Date of Birth
5 December 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.2
Single All the Way
(2021)
0.0
Finding Her Edge
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2021
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Finding Her Edge
Drama, Children's, Romantic
2026, Canada
6.2
Single All the Way
Single All the Way
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
