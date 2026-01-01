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Michael Urie
Michael Urie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Urie
Michael Urie
Michael Urie
Date of Birth
8 August 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Shrinking
(2023)
7.7
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field
(2023)
7.1
Ugly Betty
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2023
2021
2013
2011
2006
2002
All
11
Films
8
TV Shows
3
Actor
11
Director
1
6.6
Goodrich
Goodrich
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Shrinking
Comedy
2023, USA
6.6
Bernstein
Maestro
Biography, Drama, Music
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field
Documentary
2023, USA
6.6
The Bite
Drama,
2021, USA
6.2
Single All the Way
Single All the Way
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
He's Way More Famous Than You
He's Way More Famous Than You
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Petunia
Petunia
Drama, Comedy
2013, USA
5.7
The Decoy Bride
The Decoy Bride
Drama, Comedy
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Ugly Betty
Drama, Comedy
2006, USA
6.2
Uptown Girls
Uptown Girls
Comedy
2002, USA
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