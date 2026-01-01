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Michael Urie
Michael Urie Michael Urie
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Date of Birth
8 August 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Shrinking 8.2
Shrinking (2023)
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field 7.7
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field (2023)
Ugly Betty 7.1
Ugly Betty (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Goodrich 6.6
Goodrich Goodrich
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Shrinking 8.2
Shrinking
Comedy 2023, USA
Bernstein 6.6
Bernstein Maestro
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field 7.7
Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field
Documentary 2023, USA
The Bite 6.6
The Bite
Drama, 2021, USA
Single All the Way 6.2
Single All the Way Single All the Way
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
He's Way More Famous Than You 4.2
He's Way More Famous Than You He's Way More Famous Than You
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Petunia 5.1
Petunia Petunia
Drama, Comedy 2013, USA
The Decoy Bride 5.7
The Decoy Bride The Decoy Bride
Drama, Comedy 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Ugly Betty 7.1
Ugly Betty
Drama, Comedy 2006, USA
Uptown Girls 6.2
Uptown Girls Uptown Girls
Comedy 2002, USA
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