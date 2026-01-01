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Kathy Najimy
Kathy Najimy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathy Najimy
Kathy Najimy
Kathy Najimy
Date of Birth
6 February 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.5
WALL·E
(2008)
8.0
Veep
(2012)
7.9
The Big C
(2010)
Filmography
7.8
Hoppers
Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Single All the Way
Single All the Way
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Duncanville
Comedy
2020, USA
6.3
Dumplin'
Dumplin
Romantic, Comedy, Musical
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Younger
Comedy, Romantic
2015, USA
6.1
A Christmas Melody
A Christmas Melody
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2015, USA
6
Inside Amy Schumer
Comedy, Reality-TV
2013, USA
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