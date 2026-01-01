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Kathy Najimy
Kathy Najimy Kathy Najimy
Kinoafisha Persons Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy

Date of Birth
6 February 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E (2008)
Veep 8.0
Veep (2012)
The Big C 7.9
The Big C (2010)

Filmography

Hoppers 7.8
Hoppers Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Hocus Pocus 2 6.1
Hocus Pocus 2 Hocus Pocus 2
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Single All the Way 6.2
Single All the Way Single All the Way
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Duncanville 6.3
Duncanville
Comedy 2020, USA
Dumplin' 6.3
Dumplin' Dumplin
Romantic, Comedy, Musical 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Younger 7.7
Younger
Comedy, Romantic 2015, USA
A Christmas Melody 6.1
A Christmas Melody A Christmas Melody
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2015, USA
Inside Amy Schumer 6
Inside Amy Schumer
Comedy, Reality-TV 2013, USA
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