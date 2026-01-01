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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luke Macfarlane
Luke Macfarlane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Macfarlane
Luke Macfarlane
Luke Macfarlane
Date of Birth
19 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
Invincible
(2021)
7.5
Brothers & Sisters
(2006)
7.1
Platonic
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2018
2015
2006
All
12
Films
8
TV Shows
4
Actor
12
Producer
1
4.6
This Is Not a Test
This Is Not a Test
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
5.9
CrimeTime: Freefall
CrimeTime: Freefall
Drama, Detective
2024, USA
7.1
Platonic
Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
6.6
Notes of Autumn
Notes of Autumn
Romantic
2023, USA
5.8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Crime, Drama
2023, USA / Canada
6.1
Bros
Bros
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
8.6
Invincible
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
6.2
Single All the Way
Single All the Way
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
A Shoe Addict's Christmas
A Shoe Addict's Christmas
Fantasy, Romantic
2018, Canada / USA
7
Killjoys
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, Canada
5.8
Christmas Land
Christmas Land
Comedy, Drama, Family
2015, USA
7.5
Brothers & Sisters
Drama
2006, USA
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