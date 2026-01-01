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Luke Macfarlane Luke Macfarlane
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane

Date of Birth
19 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Invincible 8.6
Invincible (2021)
Brothers & Sisters 7.5
Brothers & Sisters (2006)
Platonic 7.1
Platonic (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
This Is Not a Test 4.6
This Is Not a Test This Is Not a Test
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
CrimeTime: Freefall 5.9
CrimeTime: Freefall CrimeTime: Freefall
Drama, Detective 2024, USA
Platonic 7.1
Platonic
Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
Notes of Autumn 6.6
Notes of Autumn Notes of Autumn
Romantic 2023, USA
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story 5.8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Crime, Drama 2023, USA / Canada
Bros 6.1
Bros Bros
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Invincible 8.6
Invincible
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Single All the Way 6.2
Single All the Way Single All the Way
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
A Shoe Addict's Christmas 6.6
A Shoe Addict's Christmas A Shoe Addict's Christmas
Fantasy, Romantic 2018, Canada / USA
Killjoys 7
Killjoys
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, Canada
Christmas Land 5.8
Christmas Land Christmas Land
Comedy, Drama, Family 2015, USA
Brothers & Sisters 7.5
Brothers & Sisters
Drama 2006, USA
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