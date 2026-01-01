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Filmography
Nicole Law
Nicole Law
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole Law
Nicole Law
Nicole Law
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
Tales from the Loop
(2020)
0.0
Finding Her Edge
(2026)
Filmography
Finding Her Edge
Drama, Children's, Romantic
2026, Canada
6.9
Tales from the Loop
Drama, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
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