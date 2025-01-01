Aleksandr Orlov

Menu
Date of Birth
8 August 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.8
A Hero of Our Time
(1965)
6.2
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
(1985)
5.9
The Woman who Sings
(1978)
5.4
Potapov, k doske!
Potapov, k doske!
Family, Comedy
2007, Russia
Iskhod
Iskhod
Drama
1990, USSR
5.3
Eti... tri vernye karty...
Eti... tri vernye karty...
Drama
1988, USSR
6.2
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Strannaya istoriya doktora Dzhekila i mistera Khayda
Sci-Fi, Detective
1985, USSR
5.9
The Woman who Sings
Zhenshchina, kotoraya poyot
Musical, Romantic
1978, USSR
5.7
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty
Romantic
1972, USSR
6.8
A Hero of Our Time
Geroy nashego vremeni
Romantic, Drama
1965, USSR
