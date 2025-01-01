Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Orlov Aleksandr Orlov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Orlov

Aleksandr Orlov

Aleksandr Orlov

Date of Birth
8 August 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

A Hero of Our Time 6.8
A Hero of Our Time (1965)
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde 6.2
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1985)
The Woman who Sings 5.9
The Woman who Sings (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 7 Director 4 Writer 4 Actor 1
Potapov, k doske! 5.4
Potapov, k doske! Potapov, k doske!
Family, Comedy 2007, Russia
Iskhod Iskhod
Drama 1990, USSR
Eti... tri vernye karty... 5.3
Eti... tri vernye karty... Eti... tri vernye karty...
Drama 1988, USSR
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde 6.2
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Strannaya istoriya doktora Dzhekila i mistera Khayda
Sci-Fi, Detective 1985, USSR
The Woman who Sings 5.9
The Woman who Sings Zhenshchina, kotoraya poyot
Musical, Romantic 1978, USSR
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty 5.7
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty
Romantic 1972, USSR
A Hero of Our Time 6.8
A Hero of Our Time Geroy nashego vremeni
Romantic, Drama 1965, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more