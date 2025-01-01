Menu
Angie Harmon
Awards and nominations of Angie Harmon
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
