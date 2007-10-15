Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Ratings
8.5
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Samantha Who?
Samantha Who? (2007 - 2009)
Samantha Who?
18+
Comedy
Production year
2007
Country
USA
Total seasons
2 seasons
Episode duration
22 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Runtime
12 hours 50 minutes
TV series description
A woman suffers from amnesia and is forced to find out who she really is.
Expand
Cast
Characters
Creator
Donald Todd
Cecelia Ahern
Cast
Characters
Cast
Characters
Tim Russ
Frank
Kevin Dunn
Howard Newly
Melissa McCarthy
Dena
Barry Watson
Todd Deepler
Cast and Crew
Series rating
8.5
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2007,
15 episodes
Season 2
2008,
20 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree