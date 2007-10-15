Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Samantha Who? poster
Samantha Who? poster
Samantha Who? poster
Samantha Who? poster
Ratings
8.5 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Samantha Who?

Samantha Who? (2007 - 2009)

Samantha Who? 18+
Production year 2007
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 12 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

A woman suffers from amnesia and is forced to find out who she really is.

Cast Characters
Creator
Donald Todd
Cecelia Ahern
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Tim Russ Frank
Kevin Dunn
Kevin Dunn Howard Newly
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Dena
Barry Watson Todd Deepler
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Samantha Who? - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 15 episodes
 
Samantha Who? - Season 2 Season 2
2008, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more