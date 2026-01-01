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Filmography
Michael Croner
Michael Croner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Croner
Michael Croner
Michael Croner
Date of Birth
25 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
The Bad Guys 2
(2025)
7.8
Craig Before the Creek
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Year
All
2025
2023
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.9
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Craig Before the Creek
Craig Before the Creek
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
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