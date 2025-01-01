Menu
Kirstie Alley
Awards and nominations of Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
