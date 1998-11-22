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Filmography
Miho Okasaki
Miho Okasaki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miho Okasaki
Miho Okasaki
Miho Okasaki
Date of Birth
22 November 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Blue Lock
(2022)
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
8.3
Fruits Basket
(2019)
Filmography
7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama
2025, Japan
7.5
May I Ask for One Final Thing?
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
6.5
The New Gate
Action, Adventure, Anime
2024, Japan
6.5
Mr. Villain's Day Off
Comedy, Anime
2024, Japan
7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era
ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉
Animation, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2024, Japan
5.9
Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudouki
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
7.1
Farming Life in Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
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