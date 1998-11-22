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Miho Okasaki
Miho Okasaki Miho Okasaki
Kinoafisha Persons Miho Okasaki

Miho Okasaki

Miho Okasaki

Date of Birth
22 November 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Blue Lock 8.6
Blue Lock (2022)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)
Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket (2019)

Filmography

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea 7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime 2026, Japan
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Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter 6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama 2025, Japan
May I Ask for One Final Thing? 7.5
May I Ask for One Final Thing?
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
The New Gate 6.5
The New Gate
Action, Adventure, Anime 2024, Japan
Mr. Villain's Day Off 6.5
Mr. Villain's Day Off
Comedy, Anime 2024, Japan
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era 7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉
Animation, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudouki 5.9
Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudouki
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Farming Life in Another World 7.1
Farming Life in Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
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