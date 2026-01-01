Menu
Mao Ichimichi
Mao Ichimichi

Mao Ichimichi

Date of Birth
1 February 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
158 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Tensei shitara slime datta ken 8.5
Tensei shitara slime datta ken (2018)
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie 7.9
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie (2022)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea 7.7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Holy Grail of Eris
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy 2026, Japan
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea 7.7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! 6.3
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Fluffy Paradise 6.6
Fluffy Paradise
Fantasy, Anime 2024, Japan
Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram 7.4
Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram Meitantei Konan Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube
Animation, Detective, Romantic, Anime 2024, Japan
Synduality: Noir 6.2
Synduality: Noir
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today 7.1
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today
Anime, Comedy 2023, Japan
Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning 6.1
Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2023, Japan
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout 6.4
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout
Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
Aharen-san Is Indecipherable 6.8
Aharen-san Is Indecipherable
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
The Executioner and Her Way of Life 7.2
The Executioner and Her Way of Life
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond 7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond Gekijôban Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie 7.9
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie Eiga Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san
Animation, Comedy, Romantic, Anime 2022, Japan
The Way of the Househusband 7.2
The Way of the Househusband
Comedy, Anime 2021, Japan
Platinum End 5.9
Platinum End
Drama, Anime, Fantasy, Thriller 2021, Japan
The Dungeon of Black Company 6.2
The Dungeon of Black Company
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari 5.9
Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut 6.6
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut
Drama, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom 7.3
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Interspecies Reviewers 7
Interspecies Reviewers
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? 6.3
The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
ID:Invaded 7.4
ID:Invaded
Anime, Crime, Sci-Fi 2020, Japan
Fire Force 7.5
Fire Force
Action, Anime 2019, Japan
Show more
