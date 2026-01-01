Menu
Mao Ichimichi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
1 February 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
158 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Tensei shitara slime datta ken
(2018)
7.9
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie
(2022)
7.7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
34
Films
7
TV Shows
27
Actress
34
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy
2026, Japan
7.7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.6
Fluffy Paradise
Fantasy, Anime
2024, Japan
7.4
Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram
Meitantei Konan Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube
Animation, Detective, Romantic, Anime
2024, Japan
6.2
Synduality: Noir
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan
7.1
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today
Anime, Comedy
2023, Japan
6.1
Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning
Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2023, Japan
6.4
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout
Anime, Romantic
2022, Japan
6.8
Aharen-san Is Indecipherable
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2022, Japan
7.2
The Executioner and Her Way of Life
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
Gekijôban Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Animation, Anime
2022, Japan
7.9
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie
Eiga Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san
Animation, Comedy, Romantic, Anime
2022, Japan
7.2
The Way of the Househusband
Comedy, Anime
2021, Japan
5.9
Platinum End
Drama, Anime, Fantasy, Thriller
2021, Japan
6.2
The Dungeon of Black Company
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2021, Japan
5.9
Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shounen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Youna Monogatari
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
6.6
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut
Drama, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
7.3
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
7
Interspecies Reviewers
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
6.3
The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
7.4
ID:Invaded
Anime, Crime, Sci-Fi
2020, Japan
7.5
Fire Force
Action, Anime
2019, Japan
