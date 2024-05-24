Jungle Pocket, an Umamusume who has been racing tirelessly in pursuit of becoming the greatest, is ready to take on the once-in-a-lifetime Classic Triple Crown series. However, standing in her way are rivals from the same generation, whose talent may even surpass her own.
ProductionBuena Vista International, CygamesPictures
Also known as
Umamusume Puritî Dâbî Shinjidai no Tobira, Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era, Beginning of a New Era, Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era, Umamusume Puritîdâbî: Shinjidai no Tobira, Девушки-пони: Славное дерби. Начало новой эры, ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉, 劇場版 賽馬娘Pretty Derby：新時代之門