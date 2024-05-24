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Poster of Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era
7.6

Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era

, 2024
ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉
Japan / Animation, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era
7.6

Synopsis

Jungle Pocket, an Umamusume who has been racing tirelessly in pursuit of becoming the greatest, is ready to take on the once-in-a-lifetime Classic Triple Crown series. However, standing in her way are rivals from the same generation, whose talent may even surpass her own.

Cast

Sumire Uesaka
Yui Ogura
Kanna Nakamura
Misaki Watada
Ken'ichi Ogata
Eri Suzuki
Director 山本健
Writer 吉村清子
Composer Masaru Yokoyama
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 24 May 2024
Release date
16 April 2026 Australia PG
1 August 2024 Hong Kong
24 May 2024 Japan
2 August 2024 Taiwan 0+
Worldwide Gross $9,827,136
Production Buena Vista International, CygamesPictures
Also known as
Umamusume Puritî Dâbî Shinjidai no Tobira, Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era, Beginning of a New Era, Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era, Umamusume Puritîdâbî: Shinjidai no Tobira, Девушки-пони: Славное дерби. Начало новой эры, ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉, 劇場版 賽馬娘Pretty Derby：新時代之門

Cartoon rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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