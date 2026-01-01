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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Megumi Toyoguchi
Megumi Toyoguchi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Megumi Toyoguchi
Megumi Toyoguchi
Megumi Toyoguchi
Date of Birth
2 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
(2026)
8.5
Monster
(2004)
8.4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
(2021)
Filmography
7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2026, Japan
7.5
Ruri Rocks
Anime, Comedy
2025, Japan
6.8
Ao no Orchestra
Anime, Music, Drama
2023, Japan
7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
Gekijôban Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Animation, Anime
2022, Japan
8.2
Ranking of Kings
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
8.4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2021, Japan
8.1
Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2018, Japan
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