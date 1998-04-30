Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Manaka Iwami
Manaka Iwami Manaka Iwami
Kinoafisha Persons Manaka Iwami

Manaka Iwami

Manaka Iwami

Date of Birth
30 April 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

To Your Eternity 8.4
To Your Eternity (2021)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)
Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2026, Japan
Lazarus 6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi 2025, Japan
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through 6.9
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, Japan
Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise 7.2
Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle 6.7
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle
Anime, Romantic, Comedy 2025, Japan
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era 7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉
Animation, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2024, Japan
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 8
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
Anime, Comedy 2023, Japan
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure 6.5
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, 2023, Japan
Mahotsukai Reimeiki 5.7
Mahotsukai Reimeiki
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, 2022, Japan
Romantic Killer 7.3
Romantic Killer
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic, 2022, Japan
Arknights: Reimei Zensou 5.8
Arknights: Reimei Zensou
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Anime, 2022, China/Japan
Black Summoner 7.1
Black Summoner
Anime, Fantasy, 2022, Japan
To Your Eternity 8.4
To Your Eternity
Drama, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
In/Spectre 6.3
In/Spectre
Anime, Romantic, Detective 2020, Japan
Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2019, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi 7.3
Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi
Anime, Fantasy 2018, Japan
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms 7.8
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms Maquia: When the promised Flower Blooms / Sayonara no Asa ni Yakusoku no Hana wo Kazarou
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime 2018, Japan
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more