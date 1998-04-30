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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Manaka Iwami
Manaka Iwami
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manaka Iwami
Manaka Iwami
Manaka Iwami
Date of Birth
30 April 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.4
To Your Eternity
(2021)
8.4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
8.3
Fruits Basket
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
All
18
Films
2
TV Shows
16
Actress
18
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2026, Japan
6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi
2025, Japan
6.9
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, Japan
7.2
Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise
Anime, Action, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.7
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle
Anime, Romantic, Comedy
2025, Japan
7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era
ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉
Animation, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2024, Japan
8
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
Anime, Comedy
2023, Japan
6.5
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy,
2023, Japan
5.7
Mahotsukai Reimeiki
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy,
2022, Japan
7.3
Romantic Killer
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic,
2022, Japan
5.8
Arknights: Reimei Zensou
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Anime,
2022, China/Japan
7.1
Black Summoner
Anime, Fantasy,
2022, Japan
8.4
To Your Eternity
Drama, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
6.3
In/Spectre
Anime, Romantic, Detective
2020, Japan
8.3
Fruits Basket
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2019, Japan
8.4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy
2019, Japan
7.3
Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi
Anime, Fantasy
2018, Japan
7.8
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Maquia: When the promised Flower Blooms / Sayonara no Asa ni Yakusoku no Hana wo Kazarou
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Anime
2018, Japan
Watch trailer
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