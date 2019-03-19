It's hard to find a kindred spirit when you live in a big city. Perhaps they are closer than they seem, and it's worth taking a closer look at those who are nearby. The characters of the series "The Village" often find themselves involuntarily drawn into each other's life situations. A young girl, a retired military officer, an honest and unbiased police officer, and a lively elderly couple - they are all neighbors who unexpectedly become a real family. This means that there are no unsolvable difficulties for them, because they will always come to each other's aid.

