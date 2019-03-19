Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Village

The Village (2019 - 2019)

The Village 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

It's hard to find a kindred spirit when you live in a big city. Perhaps they are closer than they seem, and it's worth taking a closer look at those who are nearby. The characters of the series "The Village" often find themselves involuntarily drawn into each other's life situations. A young girl, a retired military officer, an honest and unbiased police officer, and a lively elderly couple - they are all neighbors who unexpectedly become a real family. This means that there are no unsolvable difficulties for them, because they will always come to each other's aid.
Cast
Frankie Faison
Dominic Chianese
Moran Atias
Mary Beth Peil
Warren Christie
Michaela McManus
Seasons
The Village - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
