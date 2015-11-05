Menu
Ratings
6.8 IMDb Rating: 7
Z: The Beginning of Everything

Z: The Beginning of Everything (2015 - 2017)

Z: The Beginning of Everything 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The action of the dramatic series "Z: The Beginning of Everything" takes place in the American state of Alabama. At the center of the story is the life of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, who became the wife of the famous novelist Francis Scott Fitzgerald. Their love relationship was quite turbulent. The couple often argued, were jealous of each other, were notorious for their excessive drinking, and did not hesitate to shock the public at any opportunity. As a result, Francis and Zelda often found themselves on the front pages of the society columns.
З: начало всего - trailer
Z: The Beginning of Everything  trailer
Natalie Knepp Eugenia Bankhead
Jamie Anne Allman
Jamie Anne Allman Tootsie Sayre
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Zelda Sayre
David Strathairn
David Strathairn Judge Anthony Dickerson Sayre
Christina Bennett Lind
Christina Bennett Lind Tallulah Bankhead
Holly Curran
Holly Curran Tilde Sayre
Series rating

6.8
10 votes
7 IMDb
Seasons
Z: The Beginning of Everything - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
