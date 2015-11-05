The action of the dramatic series "Z: The Beginning of Everything" takes place in the American state of Alabama. At the center of the story is the life of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, who became the wife of the famous novelist Francis Scott Fitzgerald. Their love relationship was quite turbulent. The couple often argued, were jealous of each other, were notorious for their excessive drinking, and did not hesitate to shock the public at any opportunity. As a result, Francis and Zelda often found themselves on the front pages of the society columns.

