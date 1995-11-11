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Eduardo Franco
Eduardo Franco Eduardo Franco
Kinoafisha Persons Eduardo Franco

Eduardo Franco

Eduardo Franco

Date of Birth
11 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

American Vandal 7.9
American Vandal (2017)
Beef 7.8
Beef (2023)
Hoppers 7.8
Hoppers (2026)

Filmography

Hoppers 7.8
Hoppers Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Meet the Parents 4
Meet the Parents 4 Focker In-Law
Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
GOAT 7.5
GOAT GOAT
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport 2026, USA
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La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película 7.1
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Y2K 5.1
Y2K Y2K
Drama, Comedy 2024, USA
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Telma, la unicornio 5.9
Telma, la unicornio Thelma the Unicorn
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
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Beef 7.8
Beef
Drama, Comedy 2023, USA
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken 6.7
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure 2023, USA
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