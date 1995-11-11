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Filmography
Eduardo Franco
Eduardo Franco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduardo Franco
Eduardo Franco
Eduardo Franco
Date of Birth
11 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
American Vandal
(2017)
7.8
Beef
(2023)
7.8
Hoppers
(2026)
Filmography
7.8
Hoppers
Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Meet the Parents 4
Focker In-Law
Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
GOAT
GOAT
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Y2K
Y2K
Drama, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Telma, la unicornio
Thelma the Unicorn
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, France / USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Beef
Drama, Comedy
2023, USA
6.7
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure
2023, USA
Watch trailer
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