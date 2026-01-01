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About
Filmography
Sherry Cola
Sherry Cola
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sherry Cola
Sherry Cola
Sherry Cola
Date of Birth
10 November 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Nobody Wants This
(2024)
7.5
Poker Face
(2023)
7.5
GOAT
(2026)
Filmography
7.5
GOAT
GOAT
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Bad Day
Bad Day
Action, Comedy
2026, USA
5.5
Little Brother
Little Brother
Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Camp Rock 3
Camp Rock 3
Comedy, Drama, Family
2026, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
6.6
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Bride Hard
Bride Hard
Action, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Good Fortune
Good Fortune
Action, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Nobody Wants This
Comedy
2024, USA
Show more
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