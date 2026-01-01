Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ice Age 6

Ice Age 6

Ice Age 6
Synopsis

The sixth installment in the Ice age franchise. Plot TBA
Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 December 2026
Release date
31 December 2026 Brazil
16 December 2026 France
17 December 2026 Germany
5 February 2027 Spain
18 December 2026 Turkey
18 December 2026 USA
Production Twentieth Century Animation
Also known as
Ice Age: Boiling Point, Ice Age 6, A Era do Gelo 6, Epoka lodowcowa 6, Kỷ Băng Hà 6, Ледниковый Период 6: горячая точка, Льодовиковий період 6, アイス・エイジ6
Cast
Simon Pegg
John Leguizamo
Queen Latifah
Denis Leary
Ray Romano
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

