Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
3
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Ice Age 6
Ice Age 6
Ice Age 6
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Animation
Going
3
Not going
0
Synopsis
The sixth installment in the Ice age franchise. Plot TBA
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 December 2026
Release date
31 December 2026
Brazil
16 December 2026
France
17 December 2026
Germany
5 February 2027
Spain
18 December 2026
Turkey
18 December 2026
USA
Production
Twentieth Century Animation
Also known as
Ice Age: Boiling Point, Ice Age 6, A Era do Gelo 6, Epoka lodowcowa 6, Kỷ Băng Hà 6, Ледниковый Период 6: горячая точка, Льодовиковий період 6, アイス・エイジ6
Cast
Simon Pegg
John Leguizamo
Queen Latifah
Denis Leary
Ray Romano
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree