Poster of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
6.7 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken 18+
Synopsis

Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. 

She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White, Ralph Breaks the Internet), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Oscar® nominee Toni Collette, Knives Out), has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water. 

But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas. 

The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Emmy winner Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most. 

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 17 July 2023
World premiere 15 June 2023
Release date
30 June 2023 Andorra
29 June 2023 Argentina
29 June 2023 Austria
29 June 2023 Azerbaijan 6+
28 June 2023 Belgium 12
29 June 2023 Bolivia
29 June 2023 Brazil L
30 June 2023 Bulgaria
30 June 2023 Canada G
29 June 2023 Chile
29 June 2023 Colombia
29 June 2023 Croatia
29 June 2023 Cuba
29 June 2023 Czechia U
29 June 2023 Denmark 7
29 June 2023 Dominican Republic
29 June 2023 Ecuador
29 June 2023 El Salvador
30 June 2023 Estonia
30 June 2023 Finland Tulossa
28 June 2023 France TP
29 June 2023 Georgia PG
29 June 2023 Germany 0
30 June 2023 Great Britain PG
29 June 2023 Greece
29 June 2023 Guatemala
29 June 2023 Haiti
29 June 2023 Honduras
29 June 2023 Hong Kong
29 June 2023 Hungary 12
30 June 2023 Iceland Unrated
30 June 2023 Indonesia SU
30 June 2023 Ireland PG
30 June 2023 Israel
29 June 2023 Italy T
29 June 2023 Kazakhstan 6+
29 June 2023 Kyrgyzstan
30 June 2023 Latvia 7+
30 June 2023 Lithuania
29 June 2023 Mexico A
29 June 2023 Moldova
29 June 2023 Montenegro
28 June 2023 Netherlands 9
29 June 2023 Nicaragua
30 June 2023 Norway 6
29 June 2023 Paraguay
29 June 2023 Peru
30 June 2023 Poland
30 June 2023 Portugal
29 June 2023 Puerto Rico PG
30 June 2023 Romania o.A.
29 June 2023 Serbia
29 June 2023 Singapore PG13
29 June 2023 Slovakia 7
25 July 2023 South Korea ALL
30 June 2023 Spain Ai
28 June 2023 Sweden 7
30 June 2023 Taiwan
29 June 2023 Thailand G
29 June 2023 Trinidad and Tobago
30 June 2023 Turkey
30 June 2023 USA PG
29 June 2023 Ukraine
29 June 2023 Uruguay
29 June 2023 Uzbekistan
29 June 2023 Venezuela
30 June 2023 Viet Nam
MPAA PG
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $45,657,745
Production DreamWorks Animation, Mike Mitchell Productions, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken, Krakens y Sirenas: Conoce a los Gillman, Krakenteena Ruby, Rubi Tinejdžerka: Morsko čudoviste, Ruby Kieuwmans: Tiener met Tentakels, Ruby taucht ab, Руби Гильман: Приключения кракена-подростка, Genç Deniz Canavarı Ruby, Jūrų pabaisa. Rubė Gilman, Meet the Gillmans, Miss Kraken. Ruby Gillman, Rosa - Det vilde søuhyre, Rūbija - Jūras nezvērs, Ruby - Havsmonstret, Ruby - Kraken Adolescente, Ruby - Teini-ikäinen merihirviö, Ruby Gillman - La ragazza con i tentacoli, Ruby Gillman, adolescenta kraken, Ruby Gillman, La Jeune Kraken, Ruby Gillman, tinikráken, Ruby Gillman: Kraken Remaja, Ruby Gillman: Táningssæskrímslið, Ruby Gillman: teismeline merekoletis, Ruby l'ado Kraken, Ruby Marinho, Monstro Adolescente, Ruby Negged Ha'Zerem, Ruby, aventuras de una kraken adolescente, Ruby: Najstniški kraken, Ruby: Sjømonsteret, Ruby: Thủy Quái Tuổi Teen, Ruby: Tinejdžerica Kraken, Ρούμπι: Ένα κράκεν στην εφηβεία, Кракен-дівча на ім'я Рубі, Руби Гилман: Тийн кракен, ルビー・ギルマン、ティーンエイジ・クラーケン, 变身吉妹, 變身少女露比, 露比格曼: 海怪神話
Director
Kirk DeMicco
Cast
Lana Condor
Toni Collette
Annie Murphy
Sam Richardson
Liza Koshy
5.7 IMDb
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Cartoon reviews

Аня Шишкова 3 August 2023, 12:01
Мультфильм супер. Мне очень понравился. Качество офигенное. Советую всем посмотреть.😍😍
София Самотой 24 October 2023, 08:06
Когда будет выходить этот мультик в кинотеатрах Новосибирска
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Trailer
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Trailer in russian
