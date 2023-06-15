Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible.
She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White, Ralph Breaks the Internet), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Oscar® nominee Toni Collette, Knives Out), has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water.
But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.
The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Emmy winner Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.
|30 June 2023
|Andorra
|29 June 2023
|Argentina
|29 June 2023
|Austria
|29 June 2023
|Azerbaijan
|6+
|28 June 2023
|Belgium
|12
|29 June 2023
|Bolivia
|29 June 2023
|Brazil
|L
|30 June 2023
|Bulgaria
|30 June 2023
|Canada
|G
|29 June 2023
|Chile
|29 June 2023
|Colombia
|29 June 2023
|Croatia
|29 June 2023
|Cuba
|29 June 2023
|Czechia
|U
|29 June 2023
|Denmark
|7
|29 June 2023
|Dominican Republic
|29 June 2023
|Ecuador
|29 June 2023
|El Salvador
|30 June 2023
|Estonia
|30 June 2023
|Finland
|Tulossa
|28 June 2023
|France
|TP
|29 June 2023
|Georgia
|PG
|29 June 2023
|Germany
|0
|30 June 2023
|Great Britain
|PG
|29 June 2023
|Greece
|29 June 2023
|Guatemala
|29 June 2023
|Haiti
|29 June 2023
|Honduras
|29 June 2023
|Hong Kong
|29 June 2023
|Hungary
|12
|30 June 2023
|Iceland
|Unrated
|30 June 2023
|Indonesia
|SU
|30 June 2023
|Ireland
|PG
|30 June 2023
|Israel
|29 June 2023
|Italy
|T
|29 June 2023
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|29 June 2023
|Kyrgyzstan
|30 June 2023
|Latvia
|7+
|30 June 2023
|Lithuania
|29 June 2023
|Mexico
|A
|29 June 2023
|Moldova
|29 June 2023
|Montenegro
|28 June 2023
|Netherlands
|9
|29 June 2023
|Nicaragua
|30 June 2023
|Norway
|6
|29 June 2023
|Paraguay
|29 June 2023
|Peru
|30 June 2023
|Poland
|30 June 2023
|Portugal
|29 June 2023
|Puerto Rico
|PG
|30 June 2023
|Romania
|o.A.
|29 June 2023
|Serbia
|29 June 2023
|Singapore
|PG13
|29 June 2023
|Slovakia
|7
|25 July 2023
|South Korea
|ALL
|30 June 2023
|Spain
|Ai
|28 June 2023
|Sweden
|7
|30 June 2023
|Taiwan
|29 June 2023
|Thailand
|G
|29 June 2023
|Trinidad and Tobago
|30 June 2023
|Turkey
|30 June 2023
|USA
|PG
|29 June 2023
|Ukraine
|29 June 2023
|Uruguay
|29 June 2023
|Uzbekistan
|29 June 2023
|Venezuela
|30 June 2023
|Viet Nam