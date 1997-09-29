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About
Filmography
Yumiri Hanamori
Yumiri Hanamori
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yumiri Hanamori
Yumiri Hanamori
Yumiri Hanamori
Date of Birth
29 September 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Gachiakuta
(2025)
8.4
Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu
(2025)
8.4
To Your Eternity
(2021)
Filmography
The World Is Dancing
Drama, Anime
2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
8.4
Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu
Anime, Horror
2025, Japan
7
With You and the Rain
Anime, Comedy
2025, Japan
6.7
Cat's Eye
Anime, Action, Comedy
2025, Japan
6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
8.6
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
Anime, Comedy, Romantic
2024, Japan
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