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Yumiri Hanamori
Yumiri Hanamori Yumiri Hanamori
Kinoafisha Persons Yumiri Hanamori

Yumiri Hanamori

Yumiri Hanamori

Date of Birth
29 September 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Gachiakuta 8.6
Gachiakuta (2025)
Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu 8.4
Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu (2025)
To Your Eternity 8.4
To Your Eternity (2021)

Filmography

The World Is Dancing
The World Is Dancing
Drama, Anime 2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu 8.4
Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu
Anime, Horror 2025, Japan
With You and the Rain 7
With You and the Rain
Anime, Comedy 2025, Japan
Cat's Eye 6.7
Cat's Eye
Anime, Action, Comedy 2025, Japan
Witch Watch 6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Gachiakuta 8.6
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! 7
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
Anime, Comedy, Romantic 2024, Japan
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