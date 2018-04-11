Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Ratings
8.3
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Steins;Gate Zero
Steins;Gate Zero (2018 - 2018)
Steins;Gate 0
18+
Drama
Anime
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Production year
2018
Country
Japan
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
24 minutes
TV channel
Tokyo MX
Runtime
9 hours 12 minutes
TV series description
Mad scientist Okabe struggles to recover from past failure and tests a new artificial intelligence
Expand
Steins;Gate Zero
trailer
trailer
Cast
Cast
Kana Hanazawa
Mamoru Miyano
Haruko Momoi
Yukari Tamura
Sayuri Yahagi
Yôji Ueda
Cast and Crew
Series rating
8.3
Rate
12
votes
8.4
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2018,
23 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree