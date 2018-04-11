Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Steins;Gate Zero poster
Steins;Gate Zero poster
Ratings
8.3 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Steins;Gate Zero

Steins;Gate Zero (2018 - 2018)

Steins;Gate 0 18+
Production year 2018
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Runtime 9 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

Mad scientist Okabe struggles to recover from past failure and tests a new artificial intelligence

Врата Штейна: Ноль - trailer
Steins;Gate Zero  trailer
Cast
Cast
Kana Hanazawa
Kana Hanazawa
Mamoru Miyano
Mamoru Miyano
Haruko Momoi
Yukari Tamura
Yukari Tamura
Sayuri Yahagi
Yôji Ueda
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.3
Rate 12 votes
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Steins;Gate Zero - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 23 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more