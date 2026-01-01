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Luke Goss Luke Goss
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Goss

Luke Goss

Luke Goss

Date of Birth
29 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Blade II 8.1
Blade II (2002)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
Red Widow 6.3
Red Widow (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
R.I.A. 4.5
R.I.A. R.I.A.
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Paydirt 5.7
Paydirt Paydirt
Action, Crime, Thriller 2020, USA
Legacy 4.2
Legacy Legacy
Action, Drama, Thriller 2020, USA
Hollow Point 4.4
Hollow Point Hollow Point
Action 2019, USA
Traffik 5.9
Traffik Traffik
Thriller 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Your Move 3.9
Your Move Your Move
Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
Mind Blown 3.1
Mind Blown Mind Blown
Thriller, Action 2016, USA
The Night Crew 4.1
The Night Crew The Night Crew
Thriller, Action 2015, USA
Operator 4.3
Operator Operator
Action, Thriller 2015, USA
AWOL-72 3.9
AWOL-72 AWOL-72
Action, Thriller 2015, USA
War Pigs 4.3
War Pigs War Pigs
Action, Drama, War 2015, USA
Red Widow 6.3
Red Widow
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Death Race: Inferno 5.5
Death Race: Inferno Death Race: Inferno
Crime, Action, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Seven Below 3.2
Seven Below 7 Below
Horror 2012, USA
Interview with a Hitman 5.8
Interview with a Hitman Interview with a Hitman
Action, Thriller 2012, Great Britain
Blood Out 4.6
Blood Out Blood Out
Action 2011, USA
Pressed 4.6
Pressed Pressed
Action, Crime, Drama 2011, Canada
Death Race 2 6.2
Death Race 2 Death Race: Frankenstein Lives
Action 2010, USA
Watch trailer
The Dead Undead 3
The Dead Undead The Dead Undead
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2010, USA
Tekken 6
Tekken Tekken
Drama, Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2009, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
The Search For El Dorado 5.3
The Search For El Dorado The Search For El Dorado
Adventure 2009, Peru
El Dorado: Temple of the sun
El Dorado: Temple of the sun El Dorado: Temple of the sun
Adventure 2009, Peru
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Shanghai Baby 4.8
Shanghai Baby Shanghai Baby
Drama 2007, Germany
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