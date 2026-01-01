Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Luke Goss
Luke Goss
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Goss
Luke Goss
Luke Goss
Date of Birth
29 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Blade II
(2002)
7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
(2008)
6.3
Red Widow
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
All
29
Films
28
TV Shows
1
Actor
29
Producer
2
Writer
1
Director
1
4.5
R.I.A.
R.I.A.
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
5.7
Paydirt
Paydirt
Action, Crime, Thriller
2020, USA
4.2
Legacy
Legacy
Action, Drama, Thriller
2020, USA
4.4
Hollow Point
Hollow Point
Action
2019, USA
5.9
Traffik
Traffik
Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
3.9
Your Move
Your Move
Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
3.1
Mind Blown
Mind Blown
Thriller, Action
2016, USA
4.1
The Night Crew
The Night Crew
Thriller, Action
2015, USA
4.3
Operator
Operator
Action, Thriller
2015, USA
3.9
AWOL-72
AWOL-72
Action, Thriller
2015, USA
4.3
War Pigs
War Pigs
Action, Drama, War
2015, USA
6.3
Red Widow
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
5.5
Death Race: Inferno
Death Race: Inferno
Crime, Action, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
3.2
Seven Below
7 Below
Horror
2012, USA
5.8
Interview with a Hitman
Interview with a Hitman
Action, Thriller
2012, Great Britain
4.6
Blood Out
Blood Out
Action
2011, USA
4.6
Pressed
Pressed
Action, Crime, Drama
2011, Canada
6.2
Death Race 2
Death Race: Frankenstein Lives
Action
2010, USA
Watch trailer
3
The Dead Undead
The Dead Undead
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
6
Tekken
Tekken
Drama, Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2009, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
5.3
The Search For El Dorado
The Search For El Dorado
Adventure
2009, Peru
El Dorado: Temple of the sun
El Dorado: Temple of the sun
Adventure
2009, Peru
7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror
2008, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Shanghai Baby
Shanghai Baby
Drama
2007, Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree