Kaguya-sama: Love Is War poster
Ratings
7.0 IMDb Rating: 8.5
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (2019 - …)

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen 18+
Production year 2019
Country Japan
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Runtime 14 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

Miyuki Shirogane is a recognized young genius with top grades in all subjects and the head of the student council at one of the country's most prestigious schools. He works alongside Kaguya Shinomiya, the vice president and also the school's most beautiful girl. Although they are not in a relationship, those around them consider them a perfect couple. After working side by side for a long time, the two realize their feelings for each other, but neither wants to confess, seeing it as a sign of weakness. And now they are ready to do anything, even the craziest things, to win each other's recognition.
Госпожа Кагуя: В любви как на войне - trailer третьего сезона
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War  trailer третьего сезона
Cast Characters
Rina Hidaka Kobachi Osaragi
Yutaka Aoyama Narrator
Makoto Furukawa Miyuki Shirogane
Momo Asakura Nagisa Kashiwagi
Miyu Tomita
Miyu Tomita Miko Iino
Taku Yashiro Tsubasa Tanuma
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 12 episodes
 
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 12 episodes
 
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 13 episodes
 
Stills
