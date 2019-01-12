Miyuki Shirogane is a recognized young genius with top grades in all subjects and the head of the student council at one of the country's most prestigious schools. He works alongside Kaguya Shinomiya, the vice president and also the school's most beautiful girl. Although they are not in a relationship, those around them consider them a perfect couple. After working side by side for a long time, the two realize their feelings for each other, but neither wants to confess, seeing it as a sign of weakness. And now they are ready to do anything, even the craziest things, to win each other's recognition.

