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Yuma Uchida
Yuma Uchida Yuma Uchida
Kinoafisha Persons Yuma Uchida

Yuma Uchida

Yuma Uchida

Date of Birth
21 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Sorcery Fight 9.0
Sorcery Fight (2020)
Wind Breaker 8.5
Wind Breaker (2024)
100 Meters 8.4
100 Meters (2025)

Filmography

Sparks of Tomorrow
Sparks of Tomorrow
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! 7.6
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Chô Kaguya-hime!
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Lazarus 6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi 2025, Japan
New Saga 6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Classic Stars 5.1
Classic Stars
Anime, Drama, Music 2025, Japan
100 Meters 8.4
100 Meters Hyakuemu
Animation, Drama, Sport 2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution 7.6
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Gekijô-ban Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Jihen Tokubetsu Henshû-ban × Shimetsu Kaiyû Senkô Jôei
Action, Animation, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Labyrinth 5.9
Labyrinth Labyrinth
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
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