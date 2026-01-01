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Filmography
Yuma Uchida
Yuma Uchida
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuma Uchida
Yuma Uchida
Yuma Uchida
Date of Birth
21 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
9.0
Sorcery Fight
(2020)
8.5
Wind Breaker
(2024)
8.4
100 Meters
(2025)
Filmography
Sparks of Tomorrow
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
7.6
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Chô Kaguya-hime!
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi
2025, Japan
6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
5.1
Classic Stars
Anime, Drama, Music
2025, Japan
8.4
100 Meters
Hyakuemu
Animation, Drama, Sport
2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Gekijô-ban Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Jihen Tokubetsu Henshû-ban × Shimetsu Kaiyû Senkô Jôei
Action, Animation, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
5.9
Labyrinth
Labyrinth
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
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