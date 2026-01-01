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About
Filmography
Yûsuke Kobayashi
Yûsuke Kobayashi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yûsuke Kobayashi
Yûsuke Kobayashi
Yûsuke Kobayashi
Date of Birth
25 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon
(2019)
8.4
Mob Psycho 100
(2016)
8.2
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku
(2023)
Filmography
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2026, Japan
6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
8.1
Touring After the Apocalypse
Touring After the Apocalypse
Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
5.8
Snack Basue
Comedy, Anime
2024, Japan
6.2
Delico's Nursery
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.9
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!
Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.3
Synduality: Noir
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan
7.4
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2023, Japan
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