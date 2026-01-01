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Yûsuke Kobayashi Yûsuke Kobayashi
Kinoafisha Persons Yûsuke Kobayashi

Yûsuke Kobayashi

Yûsuke Kobayashi

Date of Birth
25 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Dokutaa Sutoon 8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon (2019)
Mob Psycho 100 8.4
Mob Psycho 100 (2016)
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku 8.2
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku (2023)

Filmography

The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2026, Japan
Hotel Inhumans 6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
8.1
Touring After the Apocalypse Touring After the Apocalypse
Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Snack Basue 5.8
Snack Basue
Comedy, Anime 2024, Japan
Delico's Nursery 6.2
Delico's Nursery
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! 6.9
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!
Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Synduality: Noir 6.3
Synduality: Noir
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 7.4
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2023, Japan
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