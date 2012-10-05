The series "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" is a Japanese anime about the Joestar family, who have been guarding an ancient magical relic called the Stone Mask for many generations. Renowned British aristocrat and millionaire George Joestar takes in an orphaned boy named Dio into his home. However, the newly acquired brother does not bring joy to the family's true heir, young Jonathan. Dio surpasses him in everything and receives more love from their father. However, Dio repays kindness with treachery by stealing the artifact, which turns him into an immortal vampire.

