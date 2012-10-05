Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012 - …)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 18+
Production year 2012
Country Japan
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 79 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

The series "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" is a Japanese anime about the Joestar family, who have been guarding an ancient magical relic called the Stone Mask for many generations. Renowned British aristocrat and millionaire George Joestar takes in an orphaned boy named Dio into his home. However, the newly acquired brother does not bring joy to the family's true heir, young Jonathan. Dio surpasses him in everything and receives more love from their father. However, Dio repays kindness with treachery by stealing the artifact, which turns him into an immortal vampire.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Atsuko Tanaka Lisa Lisa
Keiji Fujiwara Esidisi
Kenta Miyake
Kenta Miyake Mohammed Avdol
Takehito Koyasu Dio Brando
Tomokazu Sugita Joseph Joestar
Daisuke Hirakawa Noriaki Kakyoin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 5 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 26 episodes
 
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 48 episodes
 
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 39 episodes
 
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 39 episodes
 
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 38 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more